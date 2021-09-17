Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

