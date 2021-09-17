Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,617,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 339.8% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 224,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 90,364 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 82,667 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWTX stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $553,775.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock worth $79,596,274. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

