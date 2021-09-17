Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 628.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLGEA. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

