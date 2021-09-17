Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 584.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

