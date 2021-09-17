Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

