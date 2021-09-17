Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

