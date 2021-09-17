Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $6,685,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

