Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.24. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

