nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $46.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of LASR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 273,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. nLIGHT has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 101,881.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

