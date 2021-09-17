Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.89

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 78859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

