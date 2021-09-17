North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE NOA opened at C$19.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.99 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$540.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.04.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,100 shares of company stock worth $2,226,894.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.