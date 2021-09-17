Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $351.06. 16,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,807. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

