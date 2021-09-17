NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.92 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.