Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 6,212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,122. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

