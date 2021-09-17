Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 6,212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,122. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

