Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.

Shares of NOVT opened at $154.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

