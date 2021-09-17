NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.88 Million

Brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $407.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.73 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

