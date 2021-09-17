Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $37.50

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $36.59. Nuvalent shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 744 shares trading hands.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

