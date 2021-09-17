Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 276.1% from the August 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:JRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,628. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $10,727,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 235,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 213,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.4% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 172,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.