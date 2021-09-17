O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

