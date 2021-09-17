O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.
O-I Glass stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
