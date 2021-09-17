O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,388 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $210.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

