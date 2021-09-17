O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

PSA stock opened at $317.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.73 and its 200-day moving average is $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.