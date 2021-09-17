O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 496.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 52.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

