O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $382.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.39. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

