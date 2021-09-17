O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 912.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $172.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

