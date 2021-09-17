O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

