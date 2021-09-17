O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 17,250 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

