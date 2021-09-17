Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $16.70 million and $904,919.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00141878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.96 or 0.00804828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046574 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.