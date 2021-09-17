ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

OBSV stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

