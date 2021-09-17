Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate Acquires 21,756 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 21,756 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $478,414.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,914.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $24.29 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REPX. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

