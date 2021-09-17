Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

