OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,890. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.