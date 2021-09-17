Oikos Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $9,280.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00072745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00117657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00172125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.22 or 0.07270359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.94 or 0.99870515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00831192 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 190,075,446 coins and its circulating supply is 180,052,405 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

