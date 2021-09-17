OKB Price Reaches $18.83 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $222.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.83 or 0.00039475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00141878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.96 or 0.00804828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046574 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

