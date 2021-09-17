Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Brett Tighe Sells 3,267 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.15. 2,537,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.03 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

