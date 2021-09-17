Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $255.72. 12,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,637. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,373 shares of company stock worth $50,356,464 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

