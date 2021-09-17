Olin (NYSE:OLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. Olin has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.