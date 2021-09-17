Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Deanne Rhynard Sells 15,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OLO stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

