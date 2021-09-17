Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $119,344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 39.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 121,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 103.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after buying an additional 82,588 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $162.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

