Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 1,406.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $734,060. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $24.16 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

