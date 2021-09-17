Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $231.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.