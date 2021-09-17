Oppenheimer Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $90.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

PRTA opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

