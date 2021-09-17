Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7,570.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.