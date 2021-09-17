Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. 86,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

