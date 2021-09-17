Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner Buys 515,344 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joshua Kushner bought 250,000 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Joshua Kushner bought 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,656,414.36.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the period. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

