Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

