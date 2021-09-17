Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 2,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

