Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.36

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 10706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

