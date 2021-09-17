Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 168.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 414.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 207.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.68. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

