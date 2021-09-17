Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $484.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

