Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,758.40

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,758.40 ($36.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,904.70 ($37.95). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($37.63), with a volume of 111,389 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,762.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,691.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

